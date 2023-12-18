Ferguson-Florissant School District to host meeting to address increase in fights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The head of the Ferguson-Florissant school district wants to hear from parents after recent fights at McCluer and McCluer North high schools.

Superintendent Joseph Davis said there’s been a recent uptick in fighting at school.

He’s inviting parents, staff and students to an advisory meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the administration center on Dunne Road.

Davis said he wants the community to come together to address the problem and hopefully find solutions.

