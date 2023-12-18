First Alert 4 Flashback: Raja's Story

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - On Dec. 27, 1992, Raja became the first elephant born at the Saint Louis Zoo. To commemorate the historic event, First Alert 4 aired a special.

The Zoo recently announced that Raja would be leaving St. Louis to relocate to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to start a new family to help save the species from extinction. He has three daughters at the Saint Louis Zoo and is currently part of a three-generation family of Asian elephants that live in the Rivers Edge area of the Zoo.

“We encourage guests to come to see Raja and his elephant family. The move likely won’t happen for at least a year,” said Saint Louis Zoo Director Michael Macek.

As Asain elephants face habitat loss and poaching, less than 50,000 Asain elephants are left in the wild. Macek hopes Raja’s move helps raise awareness of the conservation of the species.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.