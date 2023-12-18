Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

First Alert 4 Flashback: Raja's Story

On Dec. 27, 1992, Raja became the first elephant born at the Saint Louis Zoo. To commemorate the historic event, First Alert 4 aired a special.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - On Dec. 27, 1992, Raja became the first elephant born at the Saint Louis Zoo. To commemorate the historic event, First Alert 4 aired a special.

Read more: Raja the elephant to leave St. Louis Zoo

The Zoo recently announced that Raja would be leaving St. Louis to relocate to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to start a new family to help save the species from extinction. He has three daughters at the Saint Louis Zoo and is currently part of a three-generation family of Asian elephants that live in the Rivers Edge area of the Zoo.

“We encourage guests to come to see Raja and his elephant family. The move likely won’t happen for at least a year,” said Saint Louis Zoo Director Michael Macek.

As Asain elephants face habitat loss and poaching, less than 50,000 Asain elephants are left in the wild. Macek hopes Raja’s move helps raise awareness of the conservation of the species.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
St. Louis Police respond to 2 fatal crashes early Sunday
Man refuses suspect’s demands in St. Louis carjacking, gets shot and drives himself to hospital
Missouri DHSS staff worked through night to find care for 170 residents displaced from St....
Missouri DHSS staff worked through night to find care for 170 residents displaced from St. Louis nursing home
St. Louis woman threatens to shoot Lyft driver after he refused to transport children with no car seats
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin

Latest News

Raja
First Alert 4 Flashback: Raja's Story
SEMI crash overnight blocks southbound lanes of Highway 61 in Lincoln Co.
Lanes reopen following overnight SEMI crash on Highway 61 in Lincoln Co.
FIND YOUR DISTRICT: State releases annual report on school performance
Police car crashes into bar in south St. Louis
Police car crashes into bar in south St. Louis