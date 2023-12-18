Surprise Squad
Man arrested, charged in July Metro East nightclub murder

By Kalie Strain
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - An East St. Louis man has been arrested and charged in connection to a July 2023 nightclub murder.

Robert L. Palmer, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon for the murder of Ryan Morton, 43, of Cahokia Heights, according to the Illinois State Police.

Palmer is accused of killing Morton on July 24, 2023, in a nightclub in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

