Overnight SEMI crash blocks Highway 61 in Lincoln Co.

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TROY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A semi-truck crash has blocked lanes of Highway 61 in Lincoln County.

First Alert 4 was on the scene after a semi collided with a pickup truck near North Lincoln Drive. The semi overturned, blocking the southbound lanes of Highway 61 between Highway 47 and North Lincoln Drive.

Both directions were shut down while crews worked to clean the fuel spill coming from the semi. The Troy Police Department says to divert using the North Lincoln Exit for southbound and northbound traffic.

First Alert 4 is working to learn when the road will reopen, as well as if any injuries occurred.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.

