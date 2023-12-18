‘Shop with a Hero’ hosted in Granite City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Local police and firefighters are doing what they can to make the holiday season special for dozens of children in the Metro East.

Sunday, the Granite City Police Department hosted its annual “Shop with a Hero” event.

Police officers and firefighters took more than two dozen children on a holiday shopping spree. Each kid was given a $250 gift card to buy toys and gifts at Walmart.

Organizers said it’s an important day for the children, but also for the officers.

Not only was there a shopping spree, but children and their families also received a box of food and restaurant gift cards.

