Shoppers embrace final full weekend of holiday shopping season before Christmas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Thousands of shoppers across the Metro made their way to local businesses and malls this weekend to make sure they are prepped for the holidays.

This weekend, the third weekend in December, is one of the busiest shopping weekends of the entire year, with both Saturday (third) and Sunday (10th) cracking the top 10, according to data firm Sensormatic Solutions.

“It’s been pretty busy,” shopper Bonnie Bruggemann said. “There are a lot of people out and about. The roads are definitely a bit busier today.”

Brueggemann and her husband, Aric Wanagat, shopped at the Brentwood Promenade this weekend, visiting from the Metro East.

“[It’s about] showing the love to the people who are important in my life,” Wanagat said. “As a kid, I always heard it’s better to give than receive, but as an adult, I understand that now.”

The interstates are full of shoppers, but they are also filled with delivery vans and semi-trucks delivering the millions of gifts purchased online. The National Retail Federation said total holiday sales could break records and approach $1 trillion this season.

Amazon says they see a massive increase in demand this time of year. General Manager George Bowman says packing nearly double the packages per day at their Edwardsville, Illinois, Fulfillment Center.

“On a daily basis, we go from 30,000 during January to October to about 50,000 packages a day,” Bowman said.

Bowman says the deadline for getting your order delivered by Christmas is December 21.

