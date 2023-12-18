St. Louis mayor signs senior tax freeze

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed the senior property tax freeze into law.

It freezes a portion of the property tax for city residents who are 62 or older and have a home worth $500,000 or less

The legislation only freezes the portion of taxes that goes to the city, which is about 20% of the bill

Similar legislation has already passed in St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.