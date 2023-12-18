Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis mayor signs senior tax freeze

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed the senior property tax freeze into law.

It freezes a portion of the property tax for city residents who are 62 or older and have a home worth $500,000 or less

The legislation only freezes the portion of taxes that goes to the city, which is about 20% of the bill

Similar legislation has already passed in St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
St. Louis Police respond to 2 fatal crashes early Sunday
Man refuses suspect’s demands in St. Louis carjacking, gets shot and drives himself to hospital
Missouri DHSS staff worked through night to find care for 170 residents displaced from St....
Missouri DHSS staff worked through night to find care for 170 residents displaced from St. Louis nursing home
St. Louis woman threatens to shoot Lyft driver after he refused to transport children with no car seats
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin

Latest News

Earthquake hits Washington County, Illinois
Earthquake hits Washington County, Illinois
West County Center to add 'giving vending machines'
West County Center to add ‘giving vending machines’
The State Capitol building is positioned along the Missouri River in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Ashcroft: No evidence of Missouri lawmaker’s claim of foreign election interference
Robert L. Palmer, 38, has been charged and arrested in connection to the death of Ryan Morton,...
Man arrested, charged in July Metro East nightclub murder
Floyd Celvin Williams is charged with kidnapping, domestic assault, armed criminal action and...
Poplar Bluff man accused of holding woman hostage for 2 days