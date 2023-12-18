Summer Job Fair for St. Louis County Parks to start Dec. 19

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Summer is months away, but the St. Louis County Parks Department is getting an early start on hiring summer workers.

The county is holding a job fair this upcoming Tuesday, Dec. 19, for seasonal positions like camp counselors, pool workers and concession staff.

There are also full-time maintenance jobs available.

If you’re interested, the hiring fair is Dec. 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the North County Rec-Plex on Redman Road.

