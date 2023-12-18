Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Summer Job Fair for St. Louis County Parks to start Dec. 19

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Summer is months away, but the St. Louis County Parks Department is getting an early start on hiring summer workers.

The county is holding a job fair this upcoming Tuesday, Dec. 19, for seasonal positions like camp counselors, pool workers and concession staff.

There are also full-time maintenance jobs available.

If you’re interested, the hiring fair is Dec. 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the North County Rec-Plex on Redman Road.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
St. Louis Police respond to 2 fatal crashes early Sunday
St. Louis woman threatens to shoot Lyft driver after he refused to transport children with no car seats
Angel Deshaun Crosby (left) and Jakiaya T. McCoy are charged with robbing a Best Buy in Glen...
4 arrested in armed robbery of Best Buy in Glen Carbon
Missouri DHSS staff worked through night to find care for 170 residents displaced from St....
Missouri DHSS staff worked through night to find care for 170 residents displaced from St. Louis nursing home
The shooting took place near the Gun Shack, at 795 Commercial Avenue.
Officer-involved shooting in St. Clair under investigation

Latest News

Demetrious Johnson Foundation hosts Christmas party for kids
Demetrious Johnson Foundation hosts Christmas party for kids
‘Shop with a Hero’ hosted in Granite City
‘Shop with a Hero’ hosted in Granite City
Shoppers embrace final full weekend of holiday shopping season before Christmas
Shoppers embrace final full weekend of holiday shopping season before Christmas
Ferguson-Florissant School District to host meeting to address increase in fights
Ferguson-Florissant School District to host meeting to address increase in fights