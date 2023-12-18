Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible contamination with pieces of clear, hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a massive chicken recall.

Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites.

The products may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The items were produced on Oct. 3 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall covers 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ flavor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
St. Louis Police respond to 2 fatal crashes early Sunday
Man refuses suspect’s demands in St. Louis carjacking, gets shot and drives himself to hospital
Missouri DHSS staff worked through night to find care for 170 residents displaced from St....
Missouri DHSS staff worked through night to find care for 170 residents displaced from St. Louis nursing home
St. Louis woman threatens to shoot Lyft driver after he refused to transport children with no car seats
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin

Latest News

FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Storm batters Northeastern US with rain and wind, knocking out power and flooding roads
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Love it or hate it, self-checkout is here to stay. But it’s going through a reckoning
FIND YOUR DISTRICT: State releases annual report on school performance