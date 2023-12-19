Authorities ask for help finding missing Ferguson woman

FERGUSON, Mo. (First Alert 4) - An endangered person advisory was issued Tuesday for a missing Ferguson woman.

Latasha Yvonne Lynch was last seen on Harrison Avenue in Ferguson on Monday. The 42-year-old, who police said is schizophrenic and off of her medication, does not have her cellphone or personal property.

Lynch drives a blue 2014 Jeep Patriot with the temporary Missouri license plate of 071VG5.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

