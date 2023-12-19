Surprise Squad
Authorities ask for help finding missing Ferguson woman

Latasha Yvonne Lynch was last seen on Dec. 18, 2023 in Ferguson.
Latasha Yvonne Lynch was last seen on Dec. 18, 2023 in Ferguson.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERGUSON, Mo. (First Alert 4) - An endangered person advisory was issued Tuesday for a missing Ferguson woman.

Latasha Yvonne Lynch was last seen on Harrison Avenue in Ferguson on Monday. The 42-year-old, who police said is schizophrenic and off of her medication, does not have her cellphone or personal property.

Lynch drives a blue 2014 Jeep Patriot with the temporary Missouri license plate of 071VG5.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

