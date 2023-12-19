Bar:PM owner facing felony charge after St. Louis City cop crashes into bar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Frequent bar-goers at Bar:PM are demanding answers and an apology after a St. Louis City probation officer crashed a police cruiser into the bar Monday morning.

“We should not have had to stay here all night protecting this building because of what they did,” said Giuliano Mangiore, a regular at the bar.

Mangiore and others volunteered to put up plywood and clean up the damage police officers caused. “For this to happen to our home bar, we needed to react quickly,” said Zach Gandy a regular at the bar.

Gandy helped Mangiore secure the building, too. Mangiore says he and the co-owners haven’t heard a word from the city or police.

“Not one thing from the City of St. Louis. That’s a problem,” said Mangiore.

Several witnesses say at first, they heard the officer was trying to avoid a dog and ended up crashing into the building.

However, that’s not what police revealed in an incident report. St. Louis City Police say the driver was a 32-year-old probation officer who was driving the cruiser, and a 22-year-old probation officer was the passenger.

The 32-year-old officer said he traveled too close to a parked car, tried to correct himself and lost control.

Charging documents reveal Chad Morris, Bar:PM’s co-owner screamed obscenities at responding officers after the crash. Documents detail Morris caused a “disturbance,” and at one point Morris “struck the officer hard in the chest with an open hand.”

Chad Morris, 37, was charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest after police claim he assaulted an officer after another SLMPD officer crashed into his bar.

Police arrested Morris, and he’s facing multiple charges, including third-degree assault, a class D felony.

“We come here because this is our safe space,” said Gandy.

First Alert 4 sent several questions to police, including whether the officers took a breathalyzer test and if the officer would face any consequences. Police haven’t responded to our requests.

Mangiore believes the owners deserve more from the city.

“I haven’t seen the videotape, so I don’t know what really happened,” said Mangiore. “I know that if a cop run into a building, no matter what happened as the back story, somebody should be here from the city of St. Louis apologizing.”

