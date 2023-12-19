Former Northview Village workers protest over lack of pay after nursing home shuts down abruptly

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) - Frustrations are beyond boiling over the abrupt shutdown of a St. Louis city nursing home, leaving its residents, their families and employees with uncertainty.

Northview Village Nursing Home workers are hoping someone comes to their rescue, holding a protest Tuesday morning.

Hiedi Haywood is one of the former Northview Village workers who protested the abrupt shutdown.

“If I don’t have my money coming in, where are me and my kids gonna lay our heads at,” Haywood said.

Workers told First Alert 4 the facility’s owner has not paid them in three weeks.

”I want everything that I worked and sweat, blood, tears and sacrificed time away with my family for,” Haywood said. “I want that. We need to be compensated.”

Haywood is a single mom to six kids and is concerned about how to support her family now.

“Some could be homeless tomorrow,” Haywood said. “Some could be without lights, gas, food to feed our children.”

Shanta Cretter and her brother both worked at Northview Village and lost their jobs when it closed.

“In a matter of a second we all lost everything that we’ve worked hard for,” Cretter said.

Cretter is begging for people to help these workers.

“As humans, we need to stand together and not let this happen again,” Cretter said. “It is power in unity.”

Cretter said it’s not just about the workers, but also the more than 170 residents who were displaced on Friday.

“How would you feel if you didn’t know where your mom was or your grandma or your aunt, someone that took care of you and now it’s your turn to take care of them how would you feel,” Cretter said. “I don’t know what else to say, but God got a special place for people like you.”

The residents were sent to 14 different nursing homes throughout the Metro, and even into Illinois.

Carolyn Hawthorne worked at Northview Village and had a relative living there.

“It isn’t just about the job,” Hawthorne said. “It isn’t just about the residents. This is our community.”

Hawthorne wants answers from the owner of Northview Village.

“A lot of us could have gone anywhere from North County to West County, but we chose to come to the city to take care of the people,” Hawthorne said. “Now take care of us.”

St. Louis area leaders are stepping in to call for pay and accountability.

St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones is backing the workers and is asking the community to rally.

“Shame on this owner for treating the people that lived in this facility like pawns that could just be moved at a moment’s notice,” Mayor Jones said. “Shame on this owner for not paying these employees what they deserve and just shutting down this facility in the dead of night.”

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus then called on the mayor to find a way to pay these workers.

“When you talk about sitting on funds, we’ve got $253 million of Rams funds,” Alderwoman Tyus said. “We have it. We’re talking about transformation. Transformation is being able to eat tomorrow.”

Marvetta Harrison worked at Northview Village for 37 years.

“It’s just devastation,” Harrison said. “I don’t understand why, and I don’t know the words to say what’s going on right now. Our lives have been shook up, along with the 175 residents that we call our family. Some of these residents don’t know anybody but us.”

First Alert 4 has found out the owner of Northview Village is Suissa Makhlouf.

Makhlouf is based out of Chicago but he owns multiple care facilities in the St. Louis Metro. Makhlouf’s business keeps referring us to his lawyers.

First Alert 4 has also asked Washington and Missouri if they’re halting funding to Makhlouf after putting residents and employees into the streets.

Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services tells First Alert 4 there is an investigation into the facility.

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is stepping in to provide support to those affected by hosting emergency job fairs.

These events are scheduled to take place on Friday, December 22, 2023, and Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at 1520 Market St., 1st Floor Conference Room.

SLATE tells First Alert 4 the confirmed employers participating in these fairs include A.O.S., Avalon Gardens, BJC, City of St. Louis Department Of Health, City of St. Louis Department Of Personnel, DelHaven, SLPS, Smiley Manor, UCity Forest Manor, and Union Manor, and with additional invites extended to other prospective employers.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.