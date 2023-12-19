‘I need my families to help me’: After uptick in high school fights, Ferguson-Florissant School leaders brings in community for solutions

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - After a large uptick of fighting inside Florissant-Ferguson District High Schools, school leaders and community members came together on Monday to discuss ways to curb it.

Dr. Joe Davis, superintendent of Ferguson-Florissant School District, showed stats that indicate over 70 more fights occurred at district high schools compared to this time last year, a 40% increase. There has been an overall decrease in fighting district-wide, but the issue is in two of the high schools, McCluer and McCluer North.

“What we’re seeing in our schools is a manifestation of what comes from our community,” Davis said.

One of the people who spoke up included Shirley Young. She described how her grandson ended up getting suspended. First, he got into a small altercation in which another student threatened him.

“The young man said he don’t fight, he shoot,” said Young.

According to Young, after the initial scuffle, she tried to get administrators to meet with the boys personally. A meeting never happened, she said.

“Kid starts fighting him, he’s got to protect himself somebody is fighting him,” said Young.

Young’s grandkid ended up with a 10-day suspension, and his grades dropped drastically.

“The administrators have to be accountable as well as the students,” said Young,

Young was one of over a dozen speakers who told Ferguson-Florissant school leaders personal stories and possible solutions to fights at high schools.

“This is a collaboration,” said Dr. Davis, Superintendent of Ferguson-Florissant School District. “I need my families to help me.”

Some solutions to fights included: creating a task force, starting more after-school programs and more counseling and therapy for students that may have problems at home.

“It is an issue of self-esteem,” said Sharon Robinson, a former middle school math teacher and community member.

The district is also trying to get a handle on phones in school, issuing special backpacks, called Yondr bags, that keep phones inaccessible for students, unless they really need them.

Still, Davis said they have to get a handle as social media spats have escalated to violence.

“A lot of times when kids are involved posting while they’re in school, or posting at home, and it is spilling over into the school, so I absolutely think that social media has an impact on it,” said Davis.

Davis said they documented ideas and administration and the Board of Education will determine the next steps, with actionable items.

