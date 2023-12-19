Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

‘It’s a breach of trust’: Sen. Ben Cardin ‘disappointed’ after staffer allegedly films sex in committee room

Sen. Ben Cardin says he is "angered" and "disappointed" after a staffer reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room. (Credit; CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says he is “angered” and “disappointed” after a staffer from his office reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room.

“It’s a breach of trust. It’s my understanding Capitol Police is doing an investigation. It’s a personnel issue, so we clearly will be, I’m not going to comment on the personnel issue. It’s under investigation,” he said.

Cardin said the staffer is no longer employed with the Senate.

The Daily Caller first released the video, and CNN has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the video or confirmed the identity of those involved.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car crashes into bar in south St. Louis
Police car crashes into bar in south St. Louis, bar owner arrested
Earthquake hits Washington County, Illinois
Earthquake hits Washington County, Illinois
SEMI crash overnight blocks southbound lanes of Highway 61 in Lincoln Co.
Lanes reopen following overnight SEMI crash on Highway 61 in Lincoln Co.
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
Archdiocese of St. Louis responds after Pope Francis allows blessings of same-sex couples

Latest News

Earlier this month Alanis’ brother Alonso Garcia was crossing the street with his 2-year-old...
Father dies while protecting his daughter in a car crash
A trailblazing justice is mourned. (Source: CNN/Pool)
LIVE: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor funeral
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
LIVE: Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, to be laid to rest at funeral Tuesday
Sen. Ben Cardin says he is "angered" and "disappointed" after a staffer reportedly recorded...
Sen. Ben Cardin 'disappointed' after staffer allegedly films having sex in committee room