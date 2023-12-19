Surprise Squad
Local school district ready to enlist teachers to help keep classrooms clean

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - One of the area’s largest school districts is ready to enlist teachers and staff to help keep classrooms clean.

The Rockwood School District has been dealing with a custodial shortage. There are currently 81 open positions that need to be filed.

The district has started offering part-time positions to make up the difference. They have also been offering a referral bonus to current employees.

The school district looks set to approve $35,000 in funding to purchase disinfecting wipes during a board meeting Tuesday. School leaders called it a “temporary solution” to keep schools safe and clean heading into the winter.

