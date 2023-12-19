Man charged for allegedly shooting his girlfriend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis-area man was charged on Tuesday for allegedly shooting his girlfriend.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Quan Rhodes, 31, with second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $100,000, cash-only bond.

According to Florissant police, on Sunday, Quan and his girlfriend got into an argument which turned into a physical altercation. During the altercation, Quan allegedly went to the woman’s car and retrieved her 9mm firearm. As they struggled over the gun, the woman let go of it and a shot was fired. The bullet grazed her leg above her knee.

Police say they discovered a 9mm pistol matching the description that the victim provided. Quan is a convicted felon and not allowed to own a gun, prosecutors say.

