Man who helped scam nearly $1.2 million from St. Louis area woman sentenced

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man who helped scam nearly $1.2 million from a St. Louis area woman has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to repay the victim.

Rotimi Oladimeji, 38, of Texas, worked with scammers in Nigeria and the United States to prey on a woman who thought she was in an online romance with a veterinarian and animal behaviorist living in St. Louis, according to court documents. Co-conspirators started contacting the victim after she was seen on the “Silver Singles” online dating site. The scammers made plans to meet the victim at the Missouri Botanical Garden, but they never followed through.

In October 2019, Oladimeji claimed the veterinarian was going to Dubai, then said he wouldn’t be allowed to leave unless she sent money. The co-conspirators continued to make requests for four and five-figure sums, court records show.

The victim would reportedly send cash and cashier’s checks through FedEx to Texas. The victim was scammed out of nearly $1.17 million.

Olumide Akrinmade and Adewale Adesanya, both of Texas, are also accused of being part of the scam. All three of the co-conspirators from Texas reportedly received 20% of the funds. The remaining money went to scammers to Nigeria, authorities said.

Last year, Oladimeji pleaded guilty to two counts of ail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. After being released from prison, he could be deported to Lagos, Nigeria, where he was born.

In April, Akrinmade pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to repay $46,500.

Adesanya was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to repay $1.5 million that resulted from the romance fraud and a business email compromise scheme.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.