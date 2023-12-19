Surprise Squad
Metro East great grandmother injured in home invasion

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Granite City police are investigating after an intruder walked into a home on St. Clair Avenue Thursday night and attacked a great-grandmother.

Judy Rico told First Alert 4 that she was watching television and her husband was preparing dinner when a stranger walked through their unlocked front door.

“He whacked me in the face,” said Rico.

Video recorded by a doorbell camera shows the intruder walking up to the door, ringing the doorbell and then immediately opening the door and walking inside. Rico said she asked the stranger who he was but didn’t answer.

She said her husband grabbed the person and tried to force him out the front door, but the stranger was able to spin away. The intruder grabbed a toy Viking axe and struck her on the right side of her face, according to Ricco.

“He was high, he was strung out, the kid. You could tell he was strung out,” she said.

Rico said her husband held down the stranger while she called police. Officers arrived quickly and took the suspect into custody. Police told Rico that the home invasion suspect is a juvenile.

The great-grandmother was checked out at a local hospital emergency room. Rico said the blow to the face caused swelling that nearly caused her eye to be closed. Four days after the attack, she still has a large bruise.

Neighbors said the intruder tried to break into several other homes, as well as several cars, but was unsuccessful.

