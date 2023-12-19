Surprise Squad
Milder Pattern Ahead, But It Will Eventually Come With Rain

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A Chilly Night, but Not As Cold
  • Warming Trend Kicks Into High Gear Wednesday
  • Milder Pattern With Rain Chances Thursday Night-Tuesday

What’s Next: While still chilly tonight with a low near 30, it won’t be as cold as last night...and it will be a much warmer day Wednesday. The warming trend kicks into high gear with highs well above normal in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday through early next week. Rain will eventually come with this pattern too. There is a slight chance for a shower Thursday evening with areas northwest of Downtown the more likely to catch a light shower. But then overnight into Friday morning scattered rain is likely across the region. While we have some wet weather to contend with through the holiday, the temperatures are all above normal. And especially the morning lows near 50 will be abnormally mild.

Christmas Forecast: No White Christmas this year, but it does look wet with a good chance of rain. It will be mild with the current forecast high expected to reach upper 50s.

Top 10 Warmest December? We’re on pace for one of the warmest Decembers on record and through Christmas my forecast would put us around the 4th warmest. We’ll see what the rest of December holds, but it certainly has been mild and that pattern sets up again this week through Christmas.

