Photos show man wanted in connection with South County arson

Surveillance photos showing the individual wanted in connection with a Nov. 4 arson in South...
Surveillance photos showing the individual wanted in connection with a Nov. 4 arson in South County.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis County police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with an arson investigation.

According to investigators, the crime happened in the 700 block of Peace Haven Drive in South County the morning of Nov. 4. Police described the suspect as having a mohawk and a tattoo on his arm. He could be driving a four-door sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is encouraged to contact Det. Wilkens at 314-444-5706 or via email jwilken@stlouiscountymo.gov.

