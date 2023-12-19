Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Rockwood schools dealing with janitor shortage

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Rockwood School District has been dealing with a custodial shortage.

There are currently 81 open positions that need to be filed of a total of 201 available custodian positions. Earlier in the year, the number of open positions was even higher at 91.

While the district looks to fill more of the positions, the school district proposed $35,000 in funding at Tuesday’s board meeting to purchase disinfecting wipes. School leaders called it a “temporary solution” by asking teachers, students and staff to help keep surfaces wiped down and clean heading into the winter. A district spokesperson says they’ve been asking for help ever since the shortage started.

“Everyone recognizes the need and is doing their part to pitch in,” a district spokesperson said.

The district has started offering part-time positions to make up the difference. They have also been offering a referral bonus to current employees.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still image taken from a surveillance video showing a police car crashing.
WATCH: Newly-released video shows squad car crashing into South City bar
couch fire
Their couch caught fire, now a local family faces holiday season without a home
Bar:PM owner facing felony charge after St. Louis City cop crashes into bar
Bar:PM owner to be released on own recognizance after after cop car crashed into building
Man charged after Christmas decor was destroyed in House Springs
Man charged after Christmas decor was destroyed in House Springs
Employees without pay, residents displaced after largest St. Louis nursing home abruptly shuts...
Employees without pay, residents displaced after largest St. Louis nursing home abruptly shuts down

Latest News

A male victim was shot and killed at a store in North County Wednesday morning
Police investigating homicide at North County market
911 calls released in New Baden murder case, suspect due in court Wednesday
911 calls released in New Baden murder case, suspect due in court Wednesday
Latasha Yvonne Lynch was last seen on Dec. 18, 2023 in Ferguson.
Missing Ferguson woman returns home safe
Man in critical condition following apartment fire in Maryville, Ill.
Man in critical condition following apartment fire in Maryville, Ill.
Person hospitalized after jumping from building on fire in St. Charles
Person hospitalized after jumping from building on fire in St. Charles