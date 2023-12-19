Rockwood schools dealing with janitor shortage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Rockwood School District has been dealing with a custodial shortage.

There are currently 81 open positions that need to be filed of a total of 201 available custodian positions. Earlier in the year, the number of open positions was even higher at 91.

While the district looks to fill more of the positions, the school district proposed $35,000 in funding at Tuesday’s board meeting to purchase disinfecting wipes. School leaders called it a “temporary solution” by asking teachers, students and staff to help keep surfaces wiped down and clean heading into the winter. A district spokesperson says they’ve been asking for help ever since the shortage started.

“Everyone recognizes the need and is doing their part to pitch in,” a district spokesperson said.

The district has started offering part-time positions to make up the difference. They have also been offering a referral bonus to current employees.

