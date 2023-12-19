SSM Health hosts food distribution with St. Louis Area Foodbank

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- SSM Health continues to address food insecurity in the St. Louis region through a partnership with the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

A food distribution event was held Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights. It started early in the morning with food being handed out to hundreds of residents.

The events are open to the public and go until they run out of food. The distribution Monday was the 17th of 18 total events. The last one will be at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles and starts at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.