Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Charles opens new firehouse

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES (First Alert 4) -- The St. Charles Fire Department celebrated the opening of a brand new firehouse Tuesday.

First Alert 4 was there in September 2022 when officials broke ground on the project. The firehouse will replace the old one on Elm Street.

Officials say the new building will have much-needed upgrades. The old firehouse wasn’t big enough to house more modern firetrucks. The project was funded by Prop R, which voters passed in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still image taken from a surveillance video showing a police car crashing.
WATCH: Newly-released video shows squad car crashing into South City bar
Earthquake hits Washington County, Illinois
Earthquake hits Washington County, Illinois
couch fire
Their couch caught fire, now a local family faces holiday season without a home
SEMI crash overnight blocks southbound lanes of Highway 61 in Lincoln Co.
Lanes reopen following overnight SEMI crash on Highway 61 in Lincoln Co.
Metro East great grandmother injured in home invasion
Metro East great grandmother injured in home invasion

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
On the twelfth day of Christmas...Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosts holiday activities for area’s seniors
new firehouse
St. Charles opens new firehouse
Man who helped scam nearly $1.2 million from St. Louis area woman sentenced
A still image taken from a surveillance video showing a police car crashing.
WATCH: Newly-released video shows squad car crashing into South City bar