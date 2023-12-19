St. Charles opens new firehouse

ST. CHARLES (First Alert 4) -- The St. Charles Fire Department celebrated the opening of a brand new firehouse Tuesday.

First Alert 4 was there in September 2022 when officials broke ground on the project. The firehouse will replace the old one on Elm Street.

Officials say the new building will have much-needed upgrades. The old firehouse wasn’t big enough to house more modern firetrucks. The project was funded by Prop R, which voters passed in 2021.

