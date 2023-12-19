Surprise Squad
St. Louis CITY SC 2024 preseason schedule released

October 29, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Images from MLS Playoffs Round One Game One St....
October 29, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Images from MLS Playoffs Round One Game One St. Louis City SC vs Sporting Kansas City on October 29, 2023 at City Park in St. Louis, MO. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-St. Louis City SC(Jeff Curry | Jeff Curry-St. Louis City SC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis CITY SC has released its 2024 preseason schedule.

CITY SC will kick off the preseason with a mandatory report date of Jan. 13 before traveling to Port St. Lucie, Florida. While in Florida, the team will play Nashville on Jan. 20 and Columbus on Jan. 26.

The team returns to St. Louis on Jan. 26 for a week before heading to California. On Feb. 3, CITY SC will play a friendly against the LA Galaxy. CITY SC will then play in the Coachella Valley Invitational, taking on LAFC on Feb. 7 and the New York Red Bulls on Feb. 10.

CITY SC will return to St. Louis on Feb. 12. They conclude the preseason with a closed door friendly against Louisville City in St. Louis on Feb. 15.

