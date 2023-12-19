St. Louis CITY SC 2024 preseason schedule released

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis CITY SC has released its 2024 preseason schedule.

CITY SC will kick off the preseason with a mandatory report date of Jan. 13 before traveling to Port St. Lucie, Florida. While in Florida, the team will play Nashville on Jan. 20 and Columbus on Jan. 26.

The team returns to St. Louis on Jan. 26 for a week before heading to California. On Feb. 3, CITY SC will play a friendly against the LA Galaxy. CITY SC will then play in the Coachella Valley Invitational, taking on LAFC on Feb. 7 and the New York Red Bulls on Feb. 10.

CITY SC will return to St. Louis on Feb. 12. They conclude the preseason with a closed door friendly against Louisville City in St. Louis on Feb. 15.

