St. Louis man accused of burglarizing jewelry store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis man is accused of burglarizing a jewelry store.

The crime happened on Dec. 6 at a jewelry store at 11563 Gravois Road in St. Louis County. According to court documents, two suspects were hiding around the store and then one of them broke into the front of the store by breaking the glass out. Officers were called to the area for a suspicious vehicle parked nearby, and later found that a similar vehicle had been stopped hours before this for a traffic violation and another burglary.

Joshua Simmons-Pollard, 25, was reportedly driving the car when it was stopped. Investigators said he was wearing the same clothing as a suspect in the burglary video. A search warrant was executed and police said Simmons-Pollard had several items reportedly taken during the burglary.

Simmons-Pollard is charged with second-degree burglary and stealing of $750 or more. His cash-only bond was set at $30,000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.