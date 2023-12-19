Their couch caught fire, now a local family faces holiday season without a home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A local family finds themselves without a home just in time for the holidays and their residence reduced to rubble after a devastating fire.

The flames claimed not only their Christmas decorations and clothes but also irreplaceable belongings, leaving them with only memories.

James Coffman, surveying the wreckage of his Bonne Terre home, expressed the profound loss, stating, “Lots of memories that are gone.”

Walking through the burned home, he reflected on the impact of the fire, “You don’t think about it until you lose everything you got. And we lost a lot of personal stuff,” he said.

On a recent night, he heard the smoke alarm.

“I got in here; the couch was in blazes. That was the only thing on fire was the couch,” he said.

While the family managed to escape unharmed, their possessions were not as fortunate.

“I’ve lost everything. We’ve lived in this house since 2000. And now, I got to start all over everything,” Coffman said.

The fire’s origin, he claims, was their brand-new couch.

“It was the only thing I seen on fire was the couch, and it was shooting up from the couch,” Coffman said.

The couch in question was purchased from their local Big Lots and is still available for purchase on the store’s website. It features phone charging ports and an LED light for reading.

A similar-looking couch manufactured by Ashley Furniture, named Party Time, is currently under recall by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) due to six reported fire incidents nationwide.

Just last week, First Alert 4 reported a St. Louis man’s lawsuit against Ashley Furniture, claiming serious burns suffered when his couch caught fire. Additionally, a video surfaced depicting another comparable couch catching fire during a gamer’s livestream.

Coffman, unaware of the Ashley couch recall until recently, wants to warn others.

“If you got them, unplug them. If you ain’t got them, don’t buy them. Until they figure out what’s going on. Do not buy them. They’re gonna get you killed,” he said.

The family, now residing with relatives after witnessing their home being leveled by a bulldozer, hopes their experience serves as a warning to others. “I’ve never had to go through this before, and it’s terrible,” Coffman said.

The CPSC states there is a repair for the Ashley couch under recall. You can find more information here.

A representative for Big Lots sent a statement saying:

“We obviously take customer concerns very seriously. If any customer has a concern, we would encourage them to reach out to us. We have sold the Jamestown for years and subject it to rigorous annual testing by independent experts using standards that exceed industry requirements and we and the manufacturer stand behind the product.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.