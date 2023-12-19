Thousands of troops head home for the holidays

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Thousands of soldiers passed through Lambert International Airport early Tuesday for Holiday Block Leave, many of them taking flights to be with their families for the holidays.

Nearly 3,000 soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood, a training base about 2.5 hours southwest of St. Louis, arrived at Lambert just after 2 a.m., and thousands more are expected to fly home throughout the week.

“I’m looking forward to the food just seeing my family again,” said Isaiah Barber. “Just having a good time.”

“I’m very excited as well as, I bet, the other soldiers here just to hang out with family and friends and catch up on what I missed the last couple of months,” Yhazir Estrado said.

A lot of the troops at Fort Leonard Wood are still training, many of them still in basic training. Holiday Block Leave comes as a much-deserved break after months of hard work, according to Commanding General Chris Beck.

“One of our big missions is training the future warriors, and that’s these kids,” Beck said. “The excitement on their faces as they get ready to head out, it’s just great to see.”

“They’re all excited to get out of here. We just have to be patient with the process and practice that tactical patience that we’ve been teaching them,” said Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Adam Bizich.

Many soldiers are set to return to Fort Leonard Wood to continue training in January.

