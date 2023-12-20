2023 Musial Awards airing Christmas Eve on First Alert 4

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) – The 2023 Musial Awards will air on First Alert 4 on Christmas Eve.

The Musial Awards, named after Cardinals legend and baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial, recognize the greatest moments of sportsmanship and honors those in sports who embody class and character.

Among those being honored this year are Adam Wainwright and Bill Bradley. Past honorees include Albert Pujols, Wayne and Janet Gretzky, Bryce Harper, Hank Aaron and Laila Anderson.

The Musial Awards take place the Sunday before Thanksgiving at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis. They have aired nationwide on Christmas Eve on CBS since 2019. You can watch this year’s Musial Awards on First Alert 4 at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24

