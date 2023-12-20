Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

2023 Musial Awards airing Christmas Eve on First Alert 4

The Musial Awards will air on First Alert 4 at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The Musial Awards will air on First Alert 4 at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.(First Alert 4 / The Musial Awards)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) – The 2023 Musial Awards will air on First Alert 4 on Christmas Eve.

The Musial Awards, named after Cardinals legend and baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial, recognize the greatest moments of sportsmanship and honors those in sports who embody class and character.

Among those being honored this year are Adam Wainwright and Bill Bradley. Past honorees include Albert Pujols, Wayne and Janet Gretzky, Bryce Harper, Hank Aaron and Laila Anderson.

The Musial Awards take place the Sunday before Thanksgiving at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis. They have aired nationwide on Christmas Eve on CBS since 2019. You can watch this year’s Musial Awards on First Alert 4 at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still image taken from a surveillance video showing a police car crashing.
WATCH: Newly-released video shows squad car crashing into South City bar
couch fire
Their couch caught fire, now a local family faces holiday season without a home
Bar:PM owner facing felony charge after St. Louis City cop crashes into bar
Bar:PM owner to be released on own recognizance after after cop car crashed into building
Man charged after Christmas decor was destroyed in House Springs
Man charged after Christmas decor was destroyed in House Springs
Employees without pay, residents displaced after largest St. Louis nursing home abruptly shuts...
Employees without pay, residents displaced after largest St. Louis nursing home abruptly shuts down

Latest News

911 calls released in New Baden murder case, suspect due in court Wednesday
911 calls released in New Baden murder case, suspect due in court Wednesday
Latasha Yvonne Lynch was last seen on Dec. 18, 2023 in Ferguson.
Missing Ferguson woman returns home safe
Man in critical condition following apartment fire in Maryville, Ill.
Man in critical condition following apartment fire in Maryville, Ill.
Person hospitalized after jumping from building on fire in St. Charles
Person hospitalized after jumping from building on fire in St. Charles