911 calls released in New Baden murder case, suspect due in court Wednesday

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Six weeks after a shooting in a small Metro East village left a 24-year-old woman dead, First Alert 4 has retrieved the 911 calls made in the case as the suspect is due in court.

Emmet Metzger is facing four murder charges in the shooting that left Alexis Maki dead. Police responded to an apartment on East Hanover Street in New Baden the night of November 4th. Maki was pronounced dead on scene.

Following the shooting, Metzger walked across the street to the New Baden Police Department to turn himself in, according to police, but after finding nobody there, Metzger called 911. Here is about 40 seconds of that more-than-six-minute call:

DISPATCHER: “911 What is the address of your emergency?”

METZGER: “I’m at the police station right now.”

DISPATCHER: “Okay, what police station?”

METZGER: “New Baden ... I messed up I did something so bad. I need to be arrested, please.”

METZGER: “I’m unarmed I shot my girlfriend.”

DISPATCHER: “You shot your girlfriend?”

METZGER: “Yes, oh god”

DISPATCHER: “We need to get some help to your girlfriend at 121 E. Hanover.”

METZGER: *inaudible* she’s f***ing dead!”

DISPATCHER: “How many times did you shoot her?”

METZGER: “Once!”

Metzger is due in court Wednesday at 10 a.m. for a preliminary hearing at the Clinton County Courthouse. This comes after his previous hearing was continued because he was seeking private counsel, according to sources close to the situation. Metzger is still assigned a public defender, and First Alert 4 was told by the Clinton County Circuit Clerk that a judge might not give the murder suspect more time to find an attorney.

At Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, the prosecution could call forward witnesses and present evidence should the judge decide to move forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

