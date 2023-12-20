Care STL empty after all dogs adopted or in foster homes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - After a major push to get all their pups homes for the holidays, Care STL said on Tuesday its shelter is empty.

Over the weekend, staff stayed inside the shelter 24 hours a day, making sure the last 50 dogs got a home or were fostered so the shelter could get needed repairs.

For the time being, the shelter is staying closed so it can clean up before welcoming new residents.

