Care STL empty after all dogs adopted or in foster homes

CARE STL is in need of emergency flooring repairs.
CARE STL is in need of emergency flooring repairs.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - After a major push to get all their pups homes for the holidays, Care STL said on Tuesday its shelter is empty.

Over the weekend, staff stayed inside the shelter 24 hours a day, making sure the last 50 dogs got a home or were fostered so the shelter could get needed repairs.

For the time being, the shelter is staying closed so it can clean up before welcoming new residents.

