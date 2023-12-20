Daughter shares how Christmas has changed since mom diagnosed with dementia; Alzheimer's Association gives tips for the holidays

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - As the countdown to Christmas continues, many families are adjusting the way they celebrate the holidays if their loved one has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or Dementia.

Elizabeth Reinberg’s mom, Ruth, was diagnosed with dementia.

“There were realizations of not having my mom be my mom in the same way,” Reinberg said.

As the Reinbergs get ready for Christmas, the holidays are starting to look different.

“What traditions were important to her,” Reinberg said. “What we wanted to make sure we did. What we could keep or what we could kind of get rid of.”

For Reinberg’s mom, one of the traditions important to her is getting a real tree.

Reinberg said the change this year is not going overboard with the decorations.

“We get out the important ornaments,” Reinberg said. “We get out the ornaments that have to do with her childhood. The ones that are from her parents or her parents’ parents.”

Jeremy Koerber is the community program director at the Alzheimer’s Association.

Koerber said it’s important to communicate with family members who may be traveling in for the holidays about any changes in their loved one.

The holidays can be overwhelming for the caregiver as well and Koerber says they need support.

“Just by saying what can I do for you is all that they need,” Koerber said. “Maybe it’s wrapping. Maybe it’s shopping. Maybe it’s literally just spending time with the person they’re caring for to give them an opportunity to go out and do some holiday shopping, get their hair done, get a massage, whatever the case may be.”

Reinberg said to ask your loved one what traditions are important to them and try to think of the things that made them happiest around the holidays.

“Think about what are some small moments that I can create that have joy,” Reinberg said. “It doesn’t have to be a whole day-long thing.”

The Alzheimer’s Association does have a 24-hour helpline that you can call if you have questions, need help diffusing a situation or just need support.

The number to call is 1-800-272-3900.

