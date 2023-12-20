Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Dry Through Tomorrow Under Mostly Cloudy Skies

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Cloudy but dry until Thursday night
  • Mild with highs in the mid 50s through Friday
  • Rain chance beginning late Thursday- Friday evening

What’s Next: A cloudy, warmer pattern is underway. Looks like gray skies through Christmas and beyond. Rain chances beginning late Thursday. Friday looks wet but Saturday looks dry. Rain likely again on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Top 10 Warmest December? We’re on pace for one of the warmest Decembers on record and through Christmas our forecast would put us around the 4th warmest. We’ll see what the rest of December holds, but it certainly has been mild and that pattern is set to continue at least through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still image taken from a surveillance video showing a police car crashing.
WATCH: Newly-released video shows squad car crashing into South City bar
Exclusive video shows aftermath of police cruiser crash into Bar:PM
Exclusive video shows aftermath of police cruiser crash into Bar:PM
couch fire
Their couch caught fire, now a local family faces holiday season without a home
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Bar:PM owner facing felony charge after St. Louis City cop crashes into bar
Bar:PM owner to be released on own recognizance after after cop car crashed into building

Latest News

Dry Today Under Cloudy Skies
Milder Pattern Ahead, But It Will Come With Rain
Milder Pattern Ahead, But It Will Come With Rain
A Cold Night, Then A Warming Trend
A Cold Night, Then A Warming Trend
A Cold Night, Then A Warming Trend