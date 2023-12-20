Dry Through Tomorrow Under Mostly Cloudy Skies

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Cloudy but dry until Thursday night

Mild with highs in the mid 50s through Friday

Rain chance beginning late Thursday- Friday evening

What’s Next: A cloudy, warmer pattern is underway. Looks like gray skies through Christmas and beyond. Rain chances beginning late Thursday. Friday looks wet but Saturday looks dry. Rain likely again on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Top 10 Warmest December? We’re on pace for one of the warmest Decembers on record and through Christmas our forecast would put us around the 4th warmest. We’ll see what the rest of December holds, but it certainly has been mild and that pattern is set to continue at least through the middle of next week.

