Eureka Police Department victim of gas pump skimmers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Eureka Police Department recently discovered around $3,000 in suspicious charges on the credit cards that two officers use when gassing up their patrol vehicles. The credit cards can only be used for buying gas.

“So, we looked into those charges and discovered in fact we had been frauded,” said Captain Michael Werges.

Werges said the credit card numbers were used to buy diesel fuel at several truck stops in the Kansas City area.

An investigation determined that the credit card information had been captured by two skimming devices found on gas pumps at the Moto Mart convenience store off I-44 near Six Flags. Werges said the devices were inside the pump and allowed the captured credit card data to be downloaded by the thieves from anywhere.

Werges said several suspects have been identified and are believed to be from Florida and were traveling the country installing devices. It’s believed they installed devices on gas pumps and stole credit card information in Farmington, also.

He said fraudulent credit card purchases using stolen card numbers are a large problem, but most victims never report it to police.

“So the number of victims that are actually affected by, we may never know,” said Werges.

Most gas pumps will have a tamper-resistant seal across the gas pump door. If the seal is broken or appears to have been altered, police advise you to avoid using that pump and report it to a store employee.

Credit card information is safe from skimming devices if customers pay by tapping a credit card, using an app or paying for their gas inside the store.

