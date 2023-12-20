Exclusive video shows aftermath of police cruiser crash into Bar:PM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - In a cell phone video obtained exclusively by First Alert 4, we learned more about what occurred in the aftermath of the incident in which a police cruiser struck the front of a St. Louis City gay bar.

Around 12:30 Monday, video shows a St. Louis Metropolitan Police SUV veers off South Broadway and hit Bar:PM. Co-owner of the bar, Chad Morris, was eventually arrested and initially charged with felony assault. That charge has since been reduced to a misdemeanor.

The video, shot by a nearby resident, shows a tense situation and the leadup to Morris getting arrested off-camera. He asked if officers had a warrant, and then an altercation began, apparently in a causeway outside the bar.

Events seen on video

Soon after the video begins, you can see James Pence, Chad’s partner, angrily speak with officers, who ask Pence for identification.

“You cannot card me,” Pence is heard saying.

The officer then handcuffed and detained Pence for apparently yelling at police.

“He’s not going to yell at me, that’s causing a disturbance,” said an officer.

Then, a few minutes later, Morris comes outside and appears furious that his partner has been detained and questions police on why the driver of the police vehicle wasn’t detained as well.

“Who is the driver? Then why are you not in handcuffs,” said Morris.

Eventually, Morris disappears from the frame until you can see him come back with handcuffs on.

“Yeah, look at us, look at me, all cause this motherf***** crashed into my building,” said Morris while seemingly confronting an officer.

Then, police slam him on the hood of a police vehicle and eventually get him inside the cruiser.

In an update to the media Monday, police said the driver of the police SUV believed they were too close to a parked car and tried to correct themselves and hit the building.

However, on the incident report, when identifying contributing circumstances, police did not check the box for overcorrecting; instead, they checked the distracted or inattentive driving box.

Tuesday, Morris got out of jail and had a black eye.

Prosecutors originally charged Morris with felony assault but reduced it to a misdemeanor. He’s also charged with resisting arrest, another misdemeanor.

We heard from Morris for the first time Tuesday night in a speech during the bar’s reopening.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster mentally and physically and a rather humbling experience,” Morris said.

Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer said Tuesday that she’s had conversations with SLMPD Chief Robert Tracy about what happened and said she received answers.

When asked, she said police should provide similar information to the public.

“Transparency is key, and they need to answer your questions,” said Schweitzer.

We’ve asked police if the officers involved in the crash were tested for alcohol and have not received an answer.

First Alert 4 has also asked SLMPD for body and dash camera footage from the incident. They declined, citing an “ongoing investigation.”

Police are legally allowed to release the footage.

Aldermanic Board President Megan Green called for the footage to be released Tuesday and for charges to be dropped.

