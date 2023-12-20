First Alert 4 Investigates: Report shows distracted driving may be factor in SLMPD cruiser crash

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) officer may have been distracted when he crashed a police SUV into a South City bar early Monday morning, according to a police report.

The crash is drawing questions from many, including city leaders, who are calling for more transparency from police on what happened.

SLMPD hasn’t given many details about the crash. First Alert 4 Investigates obtained part of the police report from SLMPD. The report is four pages long and includes limited information.

Under probable circumstances, the report cites distracted or inattentive driving may have been a factor. The report includes a diagram that shows the SUV veering off the road and into Bar:PM.

The section for alcohol use is marked “no” but does not say if the officers involved underwent impairment testing. SLMPD chose to redact its summary, which would have given more details about what happened.

First Alert 4 Investigates keeps asking for additional public records from the police department, including body and dash camera footage. SLMPD claims it can’t release those records because the investigation is active.

Transparency questions extend to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, which initially charged bar owner Chad Morris with third-degree assault, a felony. However, those charges were downgraded hours later to fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

When First Alert 4 Investigates asked prosecutors what changed, a spokesperson responded, “Upon review of the evidence, the charge was reduced to fourth-degree assault.”

Prosecutors would not say what that evidence was or if it included any video.

The investigation also raises questions about the protocol for officers involved in crashes. SLMPD hasn’t said if the officers were tested for drug or alcohol use, or if that testing is mandatory in crashes.

SLMPD did tell First Alert 4 that drug or alcohol testing will be done on officers where there is a “strong suspicion” or “after a critical incident.” SLMPD clarified a critical incident as one where an officer uses their gun and hits someone, or an incident or accident where someone is seriously injured or dies.

