Man in critical condition following apartment fire in Maryville, Ill.

MARYVILLE, Ill. (First Alert 4) - A man is in critical condition after crews responded to an apartment fire in Maryville early Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 3:40 a.m. for a fire on Patty Drive, just off Route 159 and north of Main St. There are six apartments in the building but most of the damage was contained to one unit where firefighters found the victim. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

First Alert 4 is working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone else was injured.

