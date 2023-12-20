Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man sentenced for selling fatal dose of fentanyl to mother of 3

(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Maryland Heights man to more than seven years in prison after he admitted providing a fatal dose of fentanyl which killed a mother of three young children.

U.S. Attorneys for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a news release 39-year-old Valentino T. Carpenter was sentenced to 90 months in prison after pleading guilty in September to one count of distributing fentanyl.

He was also ordered to pay over $8,600 in funereal expenses for the victim, who was not identified in the release.

Federal prosecutors said the victim was found dead on her couch in June 2021 and authorities found a capsule of fentanyl nearby. Authorities found the victim’s three young children, ages 2, 4 and an infant, in the house alone where they had been left unattended for over 15 hours.

Carpenter admitted he sold the victim two tablets of the drug for $10 and that he knew she had been killed by a fatal overdose of the drug, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Audrey E. Fleissig during sentencing described the incident as an “extremely, extremely tragic case,” according to the release. The judge said Carpenter knew the victim was nodding off due to the drug and there was no one to take care of the children.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still image taken from a surveillance video showing a police car crashing.
WATCH: Newly-released video shows squad car crashing into South City bar
Exclusive video shows aftermath of police cruiser crash into Bar:PM
Exclusive video shows aftermath of police cruiser crash into Bar:PM
couch fire
Their couch caught fire, now a local family faces holiday season without a home
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Bar:PM owner facing felony charge after St. Louis City cop crashes into bar
Bar:PM owner to be released on own recognizance after after cop car crashed into building

Latest News

Gov. Mike Parson comments on sudden closure of St. Louis City's largest nursing home
Gov. Mike Parson comments on sudden closure of St. Louis City's largest nursing home
Daughter shares how Christmas has changed since mom diagnosed with dementia
Daughter shares how Christmas has changed since mom diagnosed with dementia
Daughter shares how Christmas has changed since mom diagnosed with dementia
Daughter shares how Christmas has changed since mom diagnosed with dementia; Alzheimer's Association gives tips for the holidays
Imperial man’s rare stroke tests the region’s elite stroke doctors
ONLY ON 4: Imperial man’s rare stroke tests the region’s elite stroke doctors