Man sentenced for selling fatal dose of fentanyl to mother of 3

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Maryland Heights man to more than seven years in prison after he admitted providing a fatal dose of fentanyl which killed a mother of three young children.

U.S. Attorneys for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a news release 39-year-old Valentino T. Carpenter was sentenced to 90 months in prison after pleading guilty in September to one count of distributing fentanyl.

He was also ordered to pay over $8,600 in funereal expenses for the victim, who was not identified in the release.

Federal prosecutors said the victim was found dead on her couch in June 2021 and authorities found a capsule of fentanyl nearby. Authorities found the victim’s three young children, ages 2, 4 and an infant, in the house alone where they had been left unattended for over 15 hours.

Carpenter admitted he sold the victim two tablets of the drug for $10 and that he knew she had been killed by a fatal overdose of the drug, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Audrey E. Fleissig during sentencing described the incident as an “extremely, extremely tragic case,” according to the release. The judge said Carpenter knew the victim was nodding off due to the drug and there was no one to take care of the children.

