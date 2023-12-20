Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in North Carolina over the weekend. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A hunter in North Carolina possibly set a world record by recently taking down a massive black bear with a bow and arrow.

Brad Jones, 51, of Greenville, was at a friend’s farm in Chocowinity last weekend when he brought down the black bear.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said it’s their understanding the bear was weighed on certified scales and came in at 780 pounds.

The Wildlife Management Division said the team believes this may be the largest bear killed with a bow and arrow in at least North Carolina.

According to Pope & Young, a bow hunting and conservation organization, the current bow and arrow world record holder for a black bear is 700 pounds by Jeff Melillo.

Jones said that he intends to get his bear’s skull officially scored.

The animal can be officially measured after a drying period of at least 60 days, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still image taken from a surveillance video showing a police car crashing.
WATCH: Newly-released video shows squad car crashing into South City bar
Earthquake hits Washington County, Illinois
Earthquake hits Washington County, Illinois
couch fire
Their couch caught fire, now a local family faces holiday season without a home
SEMI crash overnight blocks southbound lanes of Highway 61 in Lincoln Co.
Lanes reopen following overnight SEMI crash on Highway 61 in Lincoln Co.
Metro East great grandmother injured in home invasion
Metro East great grandmother injured in home invasion

Latest News

CARE STL is in need of emergency flooring repairs.
Care STL empty after all dogs adopted or in foster homes
File
Missouri Supreme Court shuts down camping ban
SLU leading in prison education program
SLU leading in prison education program
Push to ban red light cameras filed in Missouri Senate
Push to ban red light cameras filed in Missouri Senate