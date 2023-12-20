Missouri a national leader in 988 response times

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- The 988 crisis hotline has been available nationwide for a little more than a year. And Missouri is a national leader when it comes to response times.

According to the Missouri Department of Mental Health, the hotline received more than 5,000 calls in October alone. Nearly 100% of those calls are answered locally, and the average wait time is around 14 seconds.

The department said staffing plays a big part in the quick response times. 988 centers are making sure they’re adequately staffed to answer the high volume of calls.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.