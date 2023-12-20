Missouri Supreme Court shuts down camping ban

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Missouri Supreme Court struck down a law critics have argued penalizes being homeless in the state.

The law made it a crime to camp on state-owned property. It was signed by Gov. Mike Parson last year.

The decision also means unhoused people no longer face jail time and fines for sleeping on state property.

In March, First Alert 4 witnessed MoDOT clearing tents and debris near I-44 and Hampton. The encampment had been here for the last two years.

During the time when the law was in effect, the state tasked MoDOT with enforcing the law and cleaning up any camps on state property.

