New Illinois law means automatic voter pre-registration for teen drivers

WGEM News at Six
By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Teens getting their driver’s license in Illinois will soon also be adding their names to the voter rolls.

A new law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024 automatically preregistering 16- and 17-year-olds to vote when they get their driver’s license.

The won’t be able to vote until they turn 18. They can vote in a primary at age 17 if the general election is after their 18th birthday.

They also must be eligible to vote once they turn 18.

“We want to make this as easy as possible. We want to streamline the process. You basically don’t have to do anything except for get your drivers license. So it’s eliminating one step, it’s eliminating the work. We already have the information to be able to do it so we think it’s a no-brainer,” said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

Teens can opt out if they don’t want to preregister to vote.

State law already allows people over 18 to automatically register to vote when they get their Illinois driver’s license.

