New leads sought in 1979 disappearance of 13-year-old St. Charles girl

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - April Fowler is the last living immediate relative of 13-year-old Tammy Surdam, who went missing on Aug. 11, 1979.

“I would like to know at least before I pass away,” Fowler said. “I mean somebody’s got to know.”

St. Charles Police Department cold case detectives are working to uncover new leads in the 44-year-old mystery. Detective Sergeant Shawn Hoselton is the lead detective on the case.

“So for somebody to not know anything about a 13-year-old girl. She just falls off the face of the earth. Somebody knows something,” Hoselton said.

Because Surdam was a chronic runaway, her parents placed her at a youth facility on Jefferson Avenue, called Youth In Need. On Aug. 10, 1979, Surdam checked out of the facility, as teen residents were allowed to do, but didn’t return before curfew. The next day, she was declared missing.

Fowler said her baby sister frequently ran away but always returned after a period of time. And she said there was nothing about their home life that would lead her to believe that Surdam would leave and never have contact again with anyone in the family.

“I just can’t imagine anybody leaving their family forever. Never a phone call, never a card, never a letter,” she said.

Hoselton said Surdam called the youth facility the next day and said she was with friends in the Powell Terrace neighborhood and that she was fine. And he said through their investigation, detectives have knowledge that the 13-year-old was in Cabool, Missouri, east of Springfield during a period after she left the facility.

“The St. Charles Police Department is determined to bring resolution to any open cases. We’re here for the families and will never stop,” said Hoselton.

Fowler said she’s grateful for the work of the St. Charles Police Department and she hopes their efforts bring her family closure.

“I’d like to be able to at least have her home with the family where she belongs, regardless of which way,” she said.

Anyone who has information about the disappearance of Tammy Surdam is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.