ONLY ON 4: Imperial man’s rare stroke tests the region’s elite stroke doctors

IMPERIAL, Mo. (First Alert 4) - For Josh and Shelly Meyer and their three daughters, it’s a rush to finish homework before Christmas. But this holiday season, this Imperial, Missouri family views cramming for a spelling test as a family a blessing.

“I don’t know if there is anything I could have done to prevent this,” Josh Meyer said.

The Meyers were in Kansas City for a youth soccer tournament at the end of October.

“I didn’t realize anything was going on until we got to the soccer field,” Meyers explained. “That’s when I turned to my wife Shelly and my words were slurring.”

Josh became increasingly confused and at one point was telling the parents in the stands warm ups were still going on, when the soccer match was well underway.

“I asked another dad and he was like, Josh are you kidding, and he was like no they aren’t scrimmaging they are playing so that was the running joke all the tournament it was a joke that its’ just a scrimmage,” Josh’s wife, Shelly said.

At first it was a joke for Shelly and the parents but it turned out to be scary for the Meyers. They would return to their Imperial home and Josh would go to work for two days as if nothing was wrong.

“I came home from work and I said did you drink a lot of water,” Shelly shared. “Did you take your vitamins, he said yeah, I took 12 of the b12, what do you mean? He started to do the math and was making no sense; I knew something was wrong.”

Shelly grabbed her smart phone, took a video of Josh, and facetimed her friend Molly, who is a nurse practitioner.

“I said he is so frustrated with me, but something is not right,” Shelly said.

Immediately, Holly noticed significant drooping with Josh’s face.

“I told her time and his brain in the stroke world, and you have to call 911 and go to the hospital,” Ackermann said.

That brought the Meyers to Mercy South, just off Interstate 270 and Tesson Ferry Road.

“We discovered that he had a fairly large stroke,” Mercy South’s Stroke Medical Director Dr. Maheen Malik said.

Dr. Malik who runs the hospital’s stroke unit said somehow Josh dissected his carotid artery, days before arriving at the hospital.

“It’s very rare! It was a very rare scenario,” Dr. Malik said. Dr. Malik’s team worked quickly to start treatment and get Josh on his road to recovery.

“It was just like a state of disbelief and shock, how can this happen, he’s young and active,” Shelly said.

“I thought the doctor was lying to me,” Josh said.

Josh said he learned he was in the best of hands. That makes sense based on the hospital’s national reputation. Mercy South reports it treats the second most stroke patients in the St. Louis area. It’s one factor in its status as, “One of the less than 200 Comprehensive Stroke Centers certified by The Joint Commission in the United States out of more than 5,000 hospitals.”

“In Josh’s case, he had already had the stroke before he come in,” Dr. Malik explained. “But someone in the midst of having a stroke those are the most important minutes. The first hour we call it the golden hour, if you can get to the hospital, get diagnosed, and get treated the chances of you walking out are high but if you wait the damage builds up in your brain.”

That said, the answer to why Josh’s stroke happened is still unknown.

“They kept asking me if I go to a chiropractor, no, if I was in a crash, no, had I fallen, no none of those things,” Josh said.

“We don’t know,” Dr. Malik shared. “Sometimes we can’t find out. At least we have looked at everything else and make sure he doesn’t have any other vessels that will do this.”

Doctors told Josh he is not a ticking time bomb and that it is extremely unlikely something like this happen again to the 38-year-old dad. That reassurance and the outpouring of love from friends and family are welcomed gifts just in time for the holiday.

“I know it freaked out Shelley big time and the girls were worried but how people have shown love I really appreciate that,” Josh said.

Meyers said the recovery was minimal. After a day or so in the hospital, he was back to work remotely. Fast forward to a week before Christmas and he said he feels fine.

He and Shelly have changed some habits like eating healthier and nightly walks to improve the odds, nothing like this repeats itself.

The American Heart Association has an acronym to remember to detect basic stroke symptoms, “B.E.F.A.S.T.” That stands for balance, eyes, face, arms, speech, and time.

Doctors remind anyone a stroke is an emergency and you should call 911 immediately to improve that person’s odds of recovery.

