Person hospitalized after jumping from building on fire in St. Charles

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (First Alert 4) - One person is in the hospital after jumping from the second story of a home on fire in St. Charles.

According to the St. Charles fire chief, there were three people inside the New Town home when the fire started. Two people jumped from the second story of the building, one of them had to be taken to the hospital. Investigators are still working to learn the cause of the fire, but believe the area where the family’s Christmas tree is may have something to do with it.

First Alert 4 will update this story once new information has been released.

