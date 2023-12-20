As police departments see rise in mental health related 911 calls, O’Fallon, Mo., officer applauded for saving teen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The O’Fallon Police Department is thanking one of its own after successfully talking a suicidal teen away from the edge of an interstate overpass.

Officer James Mora responded to the call earlier this fall, in which dispatch told officers a 14-year-old teen was straddling the Sonderen Street overpass, bringing traffic below on Interstate 70 to a stop.

“As I’m arriving, my main thing is, if I can engage in conversations with him and keep him engaged in whatever conversation we were having at that time and slowly stepping forward, I can close the gap on him,” said Mora.

In body camera video released only to First Alert 4, Officer Mora can be seen talking at a distance with the teen, who has one leg over each side of the concrete railing.

They begin talking with Officer Mora and another officer on scene learning the teen wants to see his phone. Body camera video captures the officers tossing it on the ground in front of him as they slowly inch forward.

“He would tell us, ‘stop, get back, get back,’ and in the moment, you have to listen to what he wants at that time,” he said.

Officers at the O’Fallon Police Department are required to take part in a 40-hour course on Crisis Intervention Training, designed to help officers in situations when someone is suffering from a mental health crisis. Mora said it’s covered in the academy, too, and it’s training he reflects on in every encounter.

“The biggest thing from that training is building a rapport,” he said. “Because if you can get someone focused on you, then they’re not thinking about all the other external factors going on around them or what they might be planning to do.”

As Mora surveyed the scene, he noticed something on the road below.

“He was looking down, and I realized his dog was in the middle of the highway, and his biggest concern was the safety of his dog,” he said. “That’s when it was able to click in my brain, he likes dogs, that’s what I’m going to hone in on.”

Body camera video shows Mora pulling out his personal phone, showing the boy photos of his own two dogs. He gets the teen’s attention and asks him to guess the breed of his two dogs. It provides the perfect opportunity for Mora to grab the teen and bring him to the ground safely.

“I think the majority of the time, they want the help, they just don’t know how to get it,” he said. “It’s really sad, especially when they’re young. You just don’t ever grow up expecting to see kids going through that kind of pain.”

On the force for three years, Mora said he’s seen a steady rise in the number of 911 calls related to mental health. He estimates nearly 80% of his calls for service deal with it in some capacity.

“I think any high intensity or high stress situations can take a toll on you physically, mentally, and I still have to tell myself this today, deep breath, relax.”

In 2021, Mora received an award from the department for convincing a suicidal woman to surrender after she put a gun to her head in front of officers.

