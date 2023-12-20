Surprise Squad
Push to ban red light cameras filed in Missouri Senate

While city leaders in St. Louis are considering bringing back red-light cameras, a push to ban the devices is back in the Missouri Senate.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
State Senator Nick Shroer from St. Charles County filed legislation that would put the brakes on the cameras, prohibiting intersections from using the cameras to enforce red light violations.

This proposed ban marks more than a decade-long push to get rid of the cameras, which critics say are unconstitutional and potentially lead to more accidents.

First Alert 4 asked Mayor Tishaura Jones for a comment on the proposed legislation and we were told her office has no comment.

The House and Senate are back in session on Jan. 4.

