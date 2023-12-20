SLU leading in prison education program

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Saint Louis University is part of a new program that helps those behind bars receive a Jesuit education.

SLU was the first to launch the program in 2008. The university began holding theology classes and in 2011, the program expanded, becoming the first to offer an associate of arts degree program to those incarcerated.

In 2016, non-credit classes were offered to prepare students for college in the future.

In the coming years, SLU plans to expand the program and offer a bachelor of arts degree along with better academic reentry services for those interested in pursuing higher education after they are released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.