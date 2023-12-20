South City woman’s wheels stolen, car left on blocks

Surprise Squad
The holiday season isn’t so bright right now for Jessica Sagar, who had two wheels swiped off her car in Benton Park.
By Justin Andrews
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
“I can’t keep shelling out money,” Sagar said. “The money that I do have, I was planning for gifts for my niece and nephew. Happy holidays, I guess.”

Sagar says about a month ago, she was among several victims of car break-ins in her neighborhood.

“For it to be the second incident, I don’t know if there’s going to be five more to come,” Sagar said.

Sagar said she bought lug nut locks after the incident for her other two wheels. Insurance companies say a set of stolen wheels, depending on the model of the car, can be sold for up to $5,000.

Geico Insurance recommends buying lug nut locks like Sagar. The insurance company also suggests turning your wheels to a 45-degree angle to help make it difficult for thieves to steal the wheel since the inner fender will be in the way.

“It’s frustrating. I don’t get people realize what they do,” Sagar said. “How am I supposed to know they’re not going to come back and finish the job?

She said she called police to make a report. First Alert 4 reached out to the St. Louis City police to see if swiping wheels is a trend officers are seeing across the city. We’re waiting to hear back.

