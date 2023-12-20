Surprise Squad
St. Louis CITY SC 2024 schedule released

St. Louis CITY SC announces its 2024 MLS Regular-Season dates December 20, 2023.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The 2024 St. Louis CITY SC schedule has been released.

The team will play 34 matches during the MLS regular-season. The home opener is set for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 against Real Salt Lake.

During the season, there will be 26 Saturday matches, 5 Wednesday matches and three Sunday matches. Both Sunday home matches have a 3:30 p.m. start. The remaining home matches will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Throughout the season, there is no road trip or homestand longer than two consecutive matches. June is the busiest month with six matches in 28-days.

Every CITY SC match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Three of the matches will be broadcast on national TV.

Click here for the full schedule.

