St. Louis County PD investigating verbal altercation between Jennings mayor, councilmember

JENNINGS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a dispute between two Jennings city officials.

According to authorities, St. Louis County officers responded to Jennings City Hall Saturday afternoon for a verbal altercation between Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson and Councilwoman Nadia Quinn.

Councilwoman Quinn told First Alert 4 the dispute started after Johnson interrupted her meeting. Quinn said a resident asked about the status of the failed City Center, and that’s when Mayor Johnson and Councilwoman Lorraine Clower interrupted her.

Quinn said the argument persisted outside of city hall as she was leaving. She said Johnson verbally attacked her and her husband and insinuated causing harm to her.

“I was kind of in shock,” she said. “Really, I was kind of in shock, but I was like, ‘I dare you to come over to my house.’”

Johnson sent First Alert 4 the following email: “Councilwoman Quinn & Mr. Quinn used intimidation tactics towards me, while I held my child.”

“He called her a b****. He said ‘you b****,’” said Jennings business owner Keith Jones, who attended the meeting. “He said that several times--made reference to her husband being a b*****. He told her that he’s not only the mayor, he’s a street dude. I interpreted that as a threat. What does that mean? You’re going to come up here with guns and violence? This is your mayor. This is what you voted on. Look at everything he’s done since April.”

This is the second time the mayor has been the subject of a police investigation involving a council member. In August, First Alert 4 captured Mayor Johnson and Councilmember Alan Stichnote grabbing each other before an emergency council meeting.

First Alert 4 obtained an email sent by Johnson on Monday to the council about Saturday’s incident:

“Council,

There was a 4th Ward meeting Saturday, and an incident occurred.

How are we to move forward with the excessively belligerent and deliberate actions of Councilwoman Quinn. She is most definitely sharing specific information. Deion Broxton consistently shows up when something happens with her. It may not have the effect of its intentions, but it is harming our city.

I’ve seen where you have broken away with silence. The City of Jennings deserves more than your silence. The Councilmembers should strongly denounce Councilwoman Quinn’s actions in a public way.

I’m willing to have this discussion in closed session.

P.S.

Expect a story on the news today or tomorrow, I’m sure.”

First Alert 4 requested Jennings surveillance footage and police body camera and dash-camera footage of the response.

Councilwoman Lorraine Clower didn’t respond to First Alert 4′s request for comment as of Tuesday night.

